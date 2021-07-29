economy

What is RBI's digital payments index?

It is a measure to announce digital payments trends in the financial system. This was first announced in February last year. The RBI constructed a composite Digital Payments Index (DPI) to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country. Essentially, the DPI comprises broad parameters such as payment enablers, payment infrastructure, payment performance and consumer centricity. Each of these parameters has sub-parameters which, in turn, consist of various measurable indicators of digital payments. The index has shown a healthy jump. The March digital payments index stood at 270.59, showing significant growth in digital payments.