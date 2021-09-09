economy

What is PCA framework of RBI for banks?

PCA (Prompt Corrective Action) refers to the central bank's watchlist of weak banks. The regulator imposes business restrictions on such banks that include lending curbs. So, when does a bank fall into this list? Well, RBI has specified certain regulatory trigger points, as a part of PCA framework in terms of three parameters—capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR), net non-performing assets (NPA) and Return on Assets (RoA). These parameters are the triggers for pushing for the inclusion of lenders into PCA. The PCA framework is mainly applicable only to commercial banks and not extended to co-operative banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) etc.

RBI trigger points for PCA

If CRAR falls less than 9%---

RBI asks bank to submit capital restoration plan, restricts new businesses, making dividend payments.

If Net NPAs rise beyond 10%--

Special drive to reduce NPAs and contain generation of fresh NPAs begins; reviews loan policy and take steps to strengthen credit appraisal skills.

If ROA is less than 0.25% --

Restrictions on accessing/renewing costly deposits and CDs kicks in,

entering into new lines of business barred