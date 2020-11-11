economy
What is operating leverage?
Sep 24, 07:09

Costs can be fixed or variable. For example, usually salaries are a fixed cost while freight is variable. When the share of fixed costs is higher, when sales increase costs don't increase by as much. That leads to operating leverage, as more sales translates to higher margins. But when variable costs have a higher share then margins may remain the same or not improve as much. To illustrate, a software product should enjoy a high operating leverage whereas a cement company will not. Ordinarily, investors prefer companies with a higher operating leverage but this is only one of several investment indicators.

A high operating leverage illustration

economy
What is base effect?
Sep 24, 07:09
Growth is always calculated over a base. For instance, to calculate earnings growth you divide the current figure over the year ago figure. But an unusual element in the base can give a misleading result. A sharp decline as seen in COVID times or a one-off expense creates a low base effect while a spike in income causes a high base effect. Investors should adjust for this distortion to avoid erroneous conclusions. For example, COVID’s low base effect may buoy growth in the June and September 2021 quarters. Take them with a pinch of salt.
personal-finance
Despite rate cut, PPF remains attractive. Why?
Sep 24, 04:09
The Public Provident Fund is a favoured investment as it offers tax benefits like Section 80 C tax deduction, tax-free interest that is re-invested and the redemption is also tax-free. But over the years, since 2011 to be precise, the interest rates have been pegged to government securities. A look at the PPF interest rates over the past years show declining interest rates, although on occasion the rates have marginally gone up. At 7.1 percent current, the PPF, still, offers among the best interest rates in small savings investment basket. Typically, the interest rates of PPF is linked to government security yields.
economy
What are remittances?
Sep 24, 03:09
Remittances refer to money sent by migrant workers to their home countries. For many low income and developing countries, this is an importance source of foreign capital second only to development aid. While India is the recipient of large capital flows from investors who want to buy equity shares or build factories here, remittances still make for a significant portion of foreign capital. Indeed, India is the largest recipient of remittances. With COVID-19 gripping the world, these flows are set to dip in 2020. Some states such as Kerala (which accounts for 20 percent of inflows into India) will feel the pain more.   ​