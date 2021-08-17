economy

What is Net-Zero Emission?

Net-Zero Emissions, also referred to as carbon-neutrality, is a state in which a country's emissions are compensated by absorption and removal of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere. Absorption can be done by creating carbon sinks such as forests while removal of gases requires advanced technologies such as carbon capture and storage. Net Zero Emissions do not mean that a country would have to bring down its emissions to zero. Nations such as the US, China, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Germany have committed to go net zero by 2050. However, India, the third largest emitter after the US and China, is yet to show any keenness.