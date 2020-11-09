economy
What is MCLR and why is it important?
Sep 01, 03:09

Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate (MCLR) was introduced in April 2016 to bring in more transparency in the way banks decide their lending rates. Banks cannot lend below the MCLR rate. Banks need to calculate the MCLR based on a method that is transparent to the borrower, linked to the cost of funds. MCLR is published by banks periodically and customers can check these rates on the websites of individual banks. By comparing the MCLR rates of different banks, which is calculated based on a transparent method, borrowers can choose their lenders.

economy
What is collection efficiency?
Sep 01, 03:09
Collection efficiency is simply the money collected as a percentage of the amount demanded in a loan repayment. This has become a key yardstick to judge bank earnings in COVID times and especially after a six-month moratorium on loan repayments. Rising collection efficiency means that borrowers are repaying their loans. It is also a sign that things are getting back to normal and the economic recovery is gaining traction. While collection efficiency is around 99 percent in usual times, it has touched 95 percent for many lenders recently. ​
politics
India’s West Asia Connect
Sep 01, 03:09

India’s ties with West Asia are civilisational and cultural. Trade and religion have intertwined, deeply anchoring the bond. In modern times it is significant for its economic and geopolitical importance — about 70 percent of India’s oil and gas comes from the region.

For over a greater part of last century Indians have played a pivotal role in the development of the desert kingdoms into the urban States they are today, while remittances sent back to India (estimated at about $35 billion) have transformed the local economy.

India has good ties with the GCC countries, Iran and Israel—an achievement only a few countries can boast about.
personal-finance
How exit loads harm you
Jul 28, 03:07
Liquid funds are meant to park your surplus cash and where you can withdraw your money in a short-time. Since these schemes can invest in securities that mature upto 91 days, these aren’t supposed to be as liquid as overnight funds. But since large corporations used to withdraw from liquid funds within a day or two, managing liquidity became a problem for those investors who stayed on slightly linger. Hence, last year, SEBI introduced exit loads for liquid funds for withdrawals made up to seven days from investments.