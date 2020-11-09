What is MCLR and why is it important?

politics

India’s West Asia Connect

India’s ties with West Asia are civilisational and cultural. Trade and religion have intertwined, deeply anchoring the bond. In modern times it is significant for its economic and geopolitical importance — about 70 percent of India’s oil and gas comes from the region.

For over a greater part of last century Indians have played a pivotal role in the development of the desert kingdoms into the urban States they are today, while remittances sent back to India (estimated at about $35 billion) have transformed the local economy.

India has good ties with the GCC countries, Iran and Israel—an achievement only a few countries can boast about.