What is base effect?

Growth is always calculated over a base. For instance, to calculate earnings growth you divide the current figure over the year ago figure. But an unusual element in the base can give a misleading result. A sharp decline as seen in COVID times or a one-off expense creates a low base effect while a spike in income causes a high base effect. Investors should adjust for this distortion to avoid erroneous conclusions. For example, COVID's low base effect may buoy growth in the June and September 2021 quarters. Take them with a pinch of salt.
personal-finance
Despite rate cut, PPF remains attractive. Why?
Sep 24, 04:09
The Public Provident Fund is a favoured investment as it offers tax benefits like Section 80 C tax deduction, tax-free interest that is re-invested and the redemption is also tax-free. But over the years, since 2011 to be precise, the interest rates have been pegged to government securities. A look at the PPF interest rates over the past years show declining interest rates, although on occasion the rates have marginally gone up. At 7.1 percent current, the PPF, still, offers among the best interest rates in small savings investment basket. Typically, the interest rates of PPF is linked to government security yields.
economy
What are remittances?
Sep 24, 03:09
Remittances refer to money sent by migrant workers to their home countries. For many low income and developing countries, this is an importance source of foreign capital second only to development aid. While India is the recipient of large capital flows from investors who want to buy equity shares or build factories here, remittances still make for a significant portion of foreign capital. Indeed, India is the largest recipient of remittances. With COVID-19 gripping the world, these flows are set to dip in 2020. Some states such as Kerala (which accounts for 20 percent of inflows into India) will feel the pain more.
personal-finance
How long do mutual fund investors stay invested?
Sep 01, 03:09
Over the past five years or so, equity mutual fund investors appear to be maturing a bit. 46 percent of equity MF assets stay invested for atleast two years as per AMFI data as on July 2020, up from 41 percent as on June 2015. The assets that went out before a year also went down. Close to 34 percent of equity assets exited before a year got over, down from 43 percent in June 2015. A longer term analysis, though, shows that not much has changed in investor behavior. Increased volatility in recent years also nudge some investors to book quick profits if they see irrational gains in a short period.