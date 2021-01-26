economy

What is a Central Bank Digital Currency?

We all deal in hard currencies in various denominations. What if this currency is in digital format? That's exactly the idea behind central bank digital currency (CBDC), a legal tender and a central bank liability in digital form denominated in a sovereign currency. It would appear on RBI's balance sheet. In other words, CBDC is a form of electronic currency that can be converted or exchanged at par with similarly denominated cash and traditional central bank deposits. Some countries have already begun pilots on this. So far, India hasn't. But RBI on January 25 said it is open to CBDC. This is important as the RBI has expressed concerns on digital currencies in the past citing associated risks.