What do employees really want?

Flexible work timings, remote work permission and shorter work weeks. These are no longer ideal situations but work demands of Indian employees. The EY 2021 Work Reimagined Employee Survey said up to 69 percent employee respondents in India would choose flexibility as a vital factor when they work. Further, 76 percent of the respondents said they want flexibility in where they work. This is not all. On an average, employees would want to work between two and three days remotely after the pandemic. And the lessons from work from home during the pandemic have already shown that this is not a far-fetched dream.