economy

What caused record GST collections in April?

The GST collections for April 2021 have been the highest since the introduction of the nationwide tax, 14 per cent higher month-on-month. As the chart shows, monthly GST receipts crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in October for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, and have been steadily rising ever since.

Finance Ministry says that in April, revenues from domestic transactions are 21 per cent higher month-on-month

“Despite the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic affecting several parts of the country, Indian businesses have once again shown remarkable resilience by not only complying with the return filing requirements but also paying their GST dues in a timely manner during the month,” it said.

The GST numbers will give encouragement to the centre on a sustained economic recovery. An important factor has been closer monitoring against fake-billing, deep data analytics and improved tax administration.