What are the railway assets being monetised?

Railways is one of the key brownfield infrastructure projects that is due to be monetised under the Rs 6 lakh crore National Monetisation Pipeline (MNP). Railway assets such as 400 railway stations, 90 private passenger trains, a 1,400-km-long railway track, 265 railway owned goods-sheds, 741 km of Konkan Railway, 4 Hill railways covering 244 km route, dedicated freight corridor (DFC) spanning 637 km, 15 railway stadiums and selected railway colonies will be monetised for 4 years until FY25. The aim is to raise over Rs 1.52 lakh crore. Of this, assets worth Rs 17,810 crore will be monetised during current fiscal, Rs 57,222 crore in the next, Rs 44,907 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 32,557 crore in 2024-25.