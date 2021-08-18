economy

What are the food components of retail inflation?

Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, or retail inflation, tracks the price levels of goods at a consumer level. It is used to calculate the change in price levels of goods and services consumed by households. The CPI basket has five sub-groups namely food and beverages, fuel and light, housing and clothing, bedding and footwear. The various food components of CPI include vegetables, oils & fats, fruits, pulses and meat and fish. India's retail inflation eased to 5.59 percent in July. It was first fall in two months due to falling food prices and easing supply chain disruptions. Vegetable prices dropped by 7.75 percent in July while the price of meat and fish doubled.