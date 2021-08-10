economy

What are the Economic Bills passed in Parliament?

Protests by an unrelenting opposition over Pegasus snooping allegations and farm laws have taken a big hit on Parliament's productivity, washing out the first three weeks of the ongoing monsoon session. But amid the din, the Centre has passed key economic bills without discussion as it enjoys a majority in both the Houses of Parliament. These include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 202, Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 and Deposit Insurance, Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill and Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021.