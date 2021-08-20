economy

What are oil bonds?

Oil bonds are special securities, instruments issued by the government to oil marketing companies. These bonds are typically of a long-term tenure such as 15-20 years, have a date of maturity and carry an interest which is paid along with the principal amount to oil companies. Oil bonds are typically issued to oil marketing companies to offset losses that they suffer to shield consumers from rising crude oil prices. Governments resort to such measures when it is trying to delay the fiscal burden of such a payout to the future and are in danger of breaching its fiscal deficit target. In India, the UPA government had issued oil bonds worth Rs. 1.34 lakh crore to OMCs between 2005 and 2010.