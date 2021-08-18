economy

What are fast track FTAs ?

The Commerce Department recently revealed India is currently planning as many as 6 fast track Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with foreign countries such as the UAE. Countries rely on FTAs to get exclusive access to foreign markets at low cost, without which their industries would become uncompetitive. But since trade deals depend on diplomatic muscle, larger economies like India often have fast track FTAs. In this case, the stipulated time for conclusions negotiations is cut down. This can be done since the partner country is confident that India's customs procedures, product standards and trade practices are up to international standards. Unlike a usual FTA, the discussion is solely focused on tariffs.