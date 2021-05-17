economy

What are different types of banks?

Primarily, there are four broad categories of banks. Commercial banks, co-operative banks, small finance banks and payments banks. Within commercial banks (basically large banks), there are public sector banks (owned by the government), Private sector banks (owned by private groups) and foreign banks (foreign ownership). Co-operative banks, both urban and rural, are run by shareholders, or co-operative societies, as the name suggests. Small finance banks are regular banks but restricted to a smaller scale of business. Payments banks are largely internet-based lenders doing everything like a normal bank, except credit operations. There are also digital lenders that operate with other originating banks.