economy

The states that contributed most to GST in July

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections from all the states saw an increase of 32 percent year-on-year to Rs 87,678 crore in July. Maharashtra got the highest GST collections at Rs 18,899 crore. It collected Rs 12,508 crore during the same time in the last fiscal. It was followed by Gujarat, which collected Rs. 7,629 crore, Tamil Nadu (Rs 6,302 crore), Uttar Pradesh (Rs 6,011 crore), Haryana (Rs 5,330 crore) and Delhi (Rs 3,815 crore). Overall GST collections in July recorded an increase of 33 percent YoY to Rs 1.16 lakh crore indicating a rise in consumption. The GST collection recovered to a three-month high in July, exceeding the Rs. 1 lakh crore mark after three months.