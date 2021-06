economy

The fuss over RBI circular on virtual currencies

RBI's 2018 circular on cryptocurrency has been making headlines again. Why? Some banks recently warned clients against dealing in crypto citing the circular. But RBI clarified it is no longer valid following a March 2020 Supreme Court order. What did the 2018 circular say? RBI asked entities it regulates to not deal in virtual currencies (VCs) or provide services facilitating a person/entity in dealing with/settling VCs, due to associated risks. Services included maintaining accounts, registering, trading, settling, clearing, giving loans against virtual tokens, taking VCs as collateral, opening accounts of exchanges dealing in VCs or transfer/receipt of money in account relating to VC purchase/sale.