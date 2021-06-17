Rs 50 to 100: Journey of petrol prices in India

The price of petrol has crossed the Rs 100 mark in several parts of India while diesel is hovering around Rs 90. Mumbai saw an all-time high petrol price of Rs 102.82 a litre on June 16. Among other metros, prices of petrol in Delhi were at Rs 96.66 a litre, in Chennai at Rs 97.91 a litre and in Kolkata at around Rs 96.58 a litre. It took almost 15 years for petrol to go from Rs 50 to past Rs 100 in Mumbai on May 29. Petrol cost Rs 53.5 a litre on June 5, 2006. The price of this fuel had crossed Rs 50 in Chennai and Kolkata too on the same day; however, it was only in June 2008 that petrol price in Delhi touched Rs 50.