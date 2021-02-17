economy

PSB Privatisation: How old is the idea?

At least half a decade. A prominent pitch for privatisation was made in May, 2014 by the P J Nayak committee in its report submitted to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that talked about the desirability to create a level playing field for PSBs with private banks. It cited four areas--dual regulation of PSBs (by Government and RBI), Board constitution (with no real independent character), widening compensation differences with private sector and CBI, CVC investigations. But, nothing much happened until now. Government continues to hold over 70 per cent stake in 10 banks. In the last Budget, the Government revived the P-word, but will the idea take off this time? Let's wait and watch.