economy

Privatisation no longer a dirty word

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to push privatisation in her Budget this year. This means the government will stay out of businesses it had no business to be in, resulting in more jobs and better allocation of public funds. The target for shedding Centre's stake in non-strategic and strategic sectors in 2021-22 has been set at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. This will include the disinvestment of two state-owned banks (other than IDBI Bank), a general insurance company, and large-scale asset sales. The names of the three entities have not been disclosed. However, the divestment program will include the planned IPO of LIC and that alone is expected to garner nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.