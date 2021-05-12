Pandemic upshot: The vital soft skill in demand

In early 2020, persuasion, communication and self confidence were possibly seen as vital soft skills in corporate jobs. What a difference a few months make. The one key soft skill that employees want now is email productivity. This involves using folders, checking emails every hour and responding to urgent needs on one hand while also switching off notifications after a day's work is over. Considering the remote work setting, this is a skill that has seen a surge of 259 percent in topic consumption between March and April 2021, showed data from global learning marketplace Udemy.