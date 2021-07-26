economy

Maharashtra tops peak power demand in April-June

India's peak power demand in the April-June quarter rose around 16.6 percent compared with last year to 341,253 million units, as the power demand in the country rose to nearly pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Experts are of the view that the recovery in power demand and consumption in June this year remained not as slow as was expected in view of the forecast of early onset of monsoon in the second half of the month. Power consumption had slumped in April-June last year, mainly due to fewer economic activities amid COVID-induced restrictions across the country. Maharashtra topped the list of peak power demand during the April-June quarter, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.