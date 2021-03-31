economy

Low-skilled workers dominate India's gig economy

Gig economy may be picking up pace in India, but its workers remain low skilled. The BCG Future of Work report showed that only 42 percent of Indian gig workers are employed in highly skilled freelancing roles in sectors such as IT, design and management. The rest of the gig workers are employed in areas such as cleaning, ride-sharing and deliveries. High dropout rates in schools and colleges coupled with inadequate skilling programmes in companies are major reasons for low-skilled gig workers. This matches the global data where more than half of gig jobs are driven by demand for low-skilled, low-wage work.