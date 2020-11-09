economy
IRDAI issues exposure draft on compensating shareholder on merger of insurers
Aug 31, 03:08

Regulator IRDAI has come out with draft regulations for determination of compensation to shareholders on merger of insurance companies, under which payment will be based on the residual value of assets.

"...compensation to the shareholders whose rights against the acquiring insurer has been reduced...shall be paid based on the residual value of the assets," said the exposure draft on which the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has invited comments from the stakeholders by November 20.

The residual value, it added, will be equal to the value of the assets of the acquired insurer as on the day immediately before the appointed day, less the total amount of liabilities.

Further, the compensation shall be "paid either in cash and/or in kind or partially in cash and partially in kind", it said.

Under Section 37A (4A) of the Insurance Act, 1938, the shareholders and members whose rights have been adversely impacted by the scheme of amalgamation or merger would be entitled to compensation.

IRDAI (Manner of Determination of Compensation to Shareholders on Merger of an Insurer under a Scheme Prepared under Section 37A) Regulations, 2020 also proposes for separate provisions for payment of compensation for merger/amalgamation of the branch of a foreign reinsurer.

The draft said that where the amount of compensation offered is not acceptable to holders of not less than 10 per cent of the paid up equity capital of the acquired insurer to whom the compensation is payable, such aggrieved persons may prefer an appeal to the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

The time period for appeal may be specified by IRDAI which should not be less than 30 days from the date of intimation of compensation.

The objective of the proposed regulations is to provide for the manner of determination of compensation for the shareholders "whose interests in, or rights against, the insurer" resulting from amalgamation are less than his interest in, or rights against the original insurer.
personal-finance
How exit loads harm you
Jul 28, 03:07
Liquid funds are meant to park your surplus cash and where you can withdraw your money in a short-time. Since these schemes can invest in securities that mature upto 91 days, these aren’t supposed to be as liquid as overnight funds. But since large corporations used to withdraw from liquid funds within a day or two, managing liquidity became a problem for those investors who stayed on slightly linger. Hence, last year, SEBI introduced exit loads for liquid funds for withdrawals made up to seven days from investments.
business
Byju's billion dollars during a pandemic
Jul 28, 02:07

Online learning firm Byju's has raised $1 billion in 2020 alone. That's more than all other ed-tech startups combined, and more than what Byju's raised in the last 5 years. Most obviously, Byju's is making the most of the pandemic, which has boosted online learning big time. But as it gets deeper into the India market, the capital is also meant for large acquisitions in the US, where education is much more expensive and buyouts give inorganic growth. This money can also scare away competition, and investors may find it hard to fund a rival to such a well-funded company.

 
personal-finance
Health insurance: 'Top-ups' help?
Jul 16, 11:07
If you already have health insurance and want to increase your cover, you could try buying a new health insurance policy. But that’ll be expensive. Instead, a top-up policy works better. A top-up policy is an add-on to your regular cover. It reimburses your hospital bills only if your costs exceed a certain threshold limit, also called ‘deductible’. Hence, premiums are cheaper (see graphic). While a base policy reimburses your hospital bills up to your health cover, a top-up policy kicks in beyond the deductible amount. Although, having a base policy in place is not a prerequisite for buying a top-up; it can be purchased independently too.