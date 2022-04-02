economy

India's rapidly widening current account deficit

The deterioration in India's current account has been quick and large. From being in a surplus of $23.9 billion in FY21, data released on March 31 showed the current account was in a deficit of $23.0 billion in just October-December itself. This is the highest quarterly current account deficit in nine years. The rapid weakening of India's current account can be pinned on the rising merchandise trade deficit, with a rise in global commodity – especially energy – prices resulting in a huge increase in the import bill. India imported goods worth $169.4 billion in October-December, which resulted in the highest ever quarterly merchandise trade deficit of $60.4 billion.