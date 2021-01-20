economy

India's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy

India, furthering its commitment to using its global pole position in drug manufacturing to benefit smaller nations in the fight against COVID-19, is exporting vaccines from January 20. The focus is on easy to use and store options like the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines. Under grant assistance, India will export vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh, Seychelles and Myanmar. This comes in the backdrop of India rolling out its vaccination drive where two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to increase coverage. India has currently vaccinated under one percent of its population, but the government aims to inoculate 300 million of the total 1.3 billion by July.