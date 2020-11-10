economy

India to be key driver of global oil demand in coming decades: Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan

India's fuel demand has almost recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels and the nation will experience the fastest growth in energy consumption among all large economies in the coming decades, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

In October local sales of gasoline, gasoil and cooking gas in India, the world's third biggest oil consumer and importer, rose from year-ago levels, Mr Pradhan said oil conference ADIPEC.

He said India's share of global energy consumption was set to rise from the current 7 percent to 12 percent by 2050.