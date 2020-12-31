economy

India is among top 20 overworked nations

The Indian government is planning to bring out clear guidelines on having an 8-hour working day across organisations. This includes a 48-hour cap on weekly working hours. Despite this rule, global data shows that India is among the most overworked countries globally. Data compiled by scientific online publication Our World in Data (in its recent December 16 report) based on ILO research and labour surveys showed that Cambodia takes the top spot when it comes to annual working hours. India takes the 14th spot with 2,117 annual working hours. Between 1970 and 2017, India has seen a 40-hour absolute increase in annual working hours.