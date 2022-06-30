 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsMcminisEconomy

IMF says Sri Lanka is on track for an agreement with it

Reuters
Jun 30, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

The statement boosts hopes that the crisis-hit country can put its public finances in order and reassure creditors

International Monetary Fund logo seen inside the headquarters in Washington, US (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)

The IMF (International Monetary Fund) had constructive and productive discussions with the Sri Lankan authorities on economic policies and reforms to be supported by an IMF extended fund facility arrangement, it said in a release on June 30.

The statement boosts hopes that the crisis-hit country can put its public finances in order and reassure creditors.

"The discussions will continue virtually with a view to reaching a staff-level agreement on the EFF arrangement in the near term," said IMF.

The island of 22 million people is facing its worst financial crisis in decades, which has left it struggling to pay for essential imports and forced it to default on some foreign debt.

Reuters
TAGS: #economic crisis #IMF #Sri Lanka
first published: Jun 30, 2022 12:58 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.