How Oxygen Express turned life savers for India?

Last month, the country was facing an unprecedented oxygen shortage along with the rising number of Covid cases. It was on April 24 that the Indian Railways stepped into the scene of supplying the life-saving gas through its Oxygen Expresses. Since then, the railways has delivered more than 18,980 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen in more than 1141 tankers to around 15 states. The role played by the railways in minimising the impact of the crisis is evident with the offloading numbers in states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.