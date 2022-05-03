economy

How much GDP has India lost due to COVID-19?

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a loss of lives and livelihood. While there is data on the number of lives lost – doubts about official figures notwithstanding – what of economic losses? According to the Reserve Bank of India's Report on Currency and Finance for FY22, released on April 29, India's lost output in FY21 totaled Rs 19.1 lakh crore. This declined to Rs 17.1 lakh crore in FY22. In the current financial year, output loss due to the pandemic is seen further declining to Rs 16.4 lakh crore. In total, Rs 52.6 lakh crore of GDP has been lost in three years – or 12 percent of the actual GDP.