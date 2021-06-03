economy

How India got a pandemic relief on oil import bill

Pushed by lower consumption due to the pandemic and a dip in international crude oil prices during the first half of the financial year, 2020-21 saw a drop in India's crude oil import bill by 38 percent, based on estimates by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas. India's import bill fell from $101.4 billion in 2019-20 to $62.7 billion in 2020-21. In April, Brent crude prices had dropped to a historic low of $9.12 a barrel and the Indian Basket prices dipped to $19.9 a barrel. During the year, the consumption of crude oil in India saw a decline of 13 per cent from 227 million tonne (MT) in 2019-20 to 198 MT in 2020-21.