How impressive is India's $400-bn export performance?

India's merchandise exports for FY22 recently crossed the $400-billion mark. While this represents a huge 37 percent growth from last year, the export performance is not that impressive when considered over a longer period of time. In FY16, India's merchandise exports fell to a five-year low of $262 billion. Since then, exports have contracted in two years, posted single-digit increases twice, experienced one year of 10 percent growth, rounded off by this year's massive increase – bolstered by a favourable base effect and a jump in prices of petroleum products. Overall, exports have grown by a mere 2.8 percent on average every year since they first crossed $300 billion in FY12.