economy

How GPS-based Toll Plaza Systems Work

Those pesky toll plazas that interrupt smooth drives may be on their way out. The government said it will remove all toll plazas in two years. Instead, it will introduce toll collections that run on GPS technology. This means drivers need not stop at plazas to pay charges. The toll will be deducted automatically from the bank account of vehicle owners. How will this work? A GPS-based toll collection system matches the GPS coordinates of a moving vehicle. The toll fee would automatically be deducted as the vehicle approaches a collection point. Two things to remember: the deadline is ambitious because all exiting vehicles must install the GPS technology and this move will trigger privacy concerns.