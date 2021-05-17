economy

How does the NEFT system operate?

An individual/firm can use NEFT service by providing beneficiary details to a bank. The originating bank prepares a message to send to a pooling centre called NEFT Service Centre, which then forwards the message to RBI-operated NEFT Clearing Centre to be added in the next available batch. The Clearing Centre sorts fund transfers beneficiary bank-wise and makes accounting entries to receive funds from originating banks (debit) and give funds to beneficiary banks (credit). Bank-wise remittance messages are then forwarded to beneficiary banks via their pooling centre. Finally, beneficiary banks get inward remittance messages from Clearing Centre and pass on credit to beneficiary customers' accounts.