How does RBI penalise erring regulated entities?

The RBI's Enforcement Department (EFD) was set up in April 2017 to separate enforcement action from supervisory process. EFD identifies actionable violations from the inspection reports, risk assessment reports and scrutiny reports. Market intelligence reports, references from the top management and complaints are also used for investigation. An Adjudication Committee then adjudicates the violations and determine the quantum of penalty. The penalty thus imposed would be disclosed by RBI in the form of a press release and by the regulated entity as per the disclosure norms. The regulated entity will then be required to pay the penalty within a specific period.