How do fuel prices impact edible oil?

Edible oil prices have shot through the roof. There are various reasons why this is happening, and one of the bigger ones is fuel-price rise. As crude oil prices climb, said Pushan Sharma, Director, CRISIL Research, there is a push towards biofuels, which are produced using oilseeds. This leads to a higher demand for oil seeds, which leads to a surge in price of edible oil. Indonesia, a significant exporter of palm oil to India, has mandated 30 percent of its production be used for biofuel. While Brazil, a large exporter of soybean oil to the country, has set 10 percent biodiesel-blending mandate for 2022.