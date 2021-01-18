economy

How big was RBI response to Covid?

The RBI responded quickly and aggressively to alleviate COVID-19 stress in various segments of the economy and financial sector. Measures included loan moratoriums along with asset classification standstill, easing of working capital financing and interest deferment, MSME loan restructuring, etc. and a series of liquidity measures including long-term repo operations (LTRO)/Targeted LTRO/refinance schemes, and CRR cut. That's not all; countercyclical measures helped ease stress in regulatory compliance and capital conservation, among other things. The RBI also cut interest rate cuts by 115 bps. Liquidity measures from RBI totalled about Rs 12.81 lakh crore or 6.3 percent of nominal GDP of 2019-20.