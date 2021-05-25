economy

How are tropical cyclones named?

Cyclones, developing over the north Indian Ocean including the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, are named by the India Meteorological Department under the Ministry of Earth Sciences. The IMD is one of 6 global Regional Specialised Meteorological Centres (RSMCs) which coordinates cyclone alerts. Thirteen countries namely Thailand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Oman, Myanmar, Maldives, Bangladesh, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen and India suggest names. These are used sequentially after a cyclone with atleast 63 km/hour wind speed develops. Cyclone Amphan in 2020 exhausted the original list of names established in 2004. In 2021, cyclones Tauktae (by Myanmar), and Yaas (Oman) were named from the new list.