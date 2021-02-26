Guess which sector faced highest attrition in 2020

The retail sector. Quite high too at 20.5 percent. Retail also happened to be the only sector which faced an increased attrition in 2020. This was due to the COVID-19 lockdown that led to stores across India shutting down for nearly three months. Employees quit their jobs and went back to their home towns. The Aon Salary Increase Survey showed that at an all-India level, the attrition was at 12.8 percent in 2020 compared to 16.1 percent in 2019. Hospitality was the sector that saw high attrition while engineering and metals/mining had low levels of employee exits.