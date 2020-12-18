economy

Govt to incur lower sugar subsidy bill this year

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved a subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore to mills for sugar export. This comes amidst protests on the borders of Delhi by thousands of farmers, many from sugarcane growing belts of western Uttar Pradesh, against the three farm Acts recently passed by the Centre. The CCEA has approved the subsidy at the rate of Rs 6 per kg for the current year, much lower than the Rs 10.50 per kg in the 2019-20 marketing year, keeping in view favourable international prices. This means that the total cost to exchequer is much less than that of last year. Because of higher sugar subsidy per kilo, the total export subsidy bill for the crop had cost the exchequer Rs 6,268 crore.