economy

Freight saves the blushes for Railways amid COVID

The Indian Railways freight traffic held steady at 1,132.9 million tonne (MT) from April 1 to March 8 period of 2020-21, helping the Railways fend off the blows of the pandemic.

A major reason for this improved performance was the concessions extended by the railways ministry to make freight movement attractive. A significant increase in freight category wise was seen in foodgrain, which posted an increase of more than 70 percent compared with the same period last year. Below is a look at how various commodities fared in the Railways' freight share last year