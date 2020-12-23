economy

Dr Copper—the economic soothsayer

It's a moniker that's stuck through the ages. Copper is widely used in places such as machines, dwellings and electricity lines. Since its usage depends on the global economy's health, its price is also seen as a lead indicator of how it is faring. But this thesis does get challenged occasionally, such as when unusual events occur. For instance, the pandemic has dealt a hard blow to growth. But copper prices are higher over January by 30 percent. A flood of liquidity unleashed by central banks and China's appetite for metals mean Dr Copper looks shinier than the world economy appears to be.