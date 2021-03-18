Clean energy to rejig India's energy mix by 2030

India is set to see a massive change in its energy basket with renewables and natural gas gathering momentum by 2030. Major catalysts that will drive this change are likely to be the focus on city gas distribution projects (406 districts) and expansion plans in solar and wind power (160 GW by 2022). To achieve its clean energy goals, the country has set a target of increasing the share of natural gas in its energy mix from 6.3 percent now to 15 percent by 2030, which may see an investment of $66 billion in creating gas infrastructure. The government aims to increase the share of renewables too by achieving 450-gigawatt capacity by 2030, which may see an investment of about $500 billion.