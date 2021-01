​For the general insurance customers in India, claims settlement has become a source of headache. The latest data from the Consumer Affairs Booklet for 2019-20 by IRDAI showed that 65.8 percent of the non-life complaints in FY20 were related to claim payments by the insurers. This has been on a steady incline since 2015-16, a clear reflection of a rise in grievances among customers about non-payment of claims or rise in policy exclusions.