economy
Business in the week ahead (November 9-13, 2020)
Jul 28, 08:07

To view the full content of this premium section, subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and update to the latest version of Moneycontrol app.

Moneycontrol Pro users get an ad free experience on app for more room on screen for data. Moneycontrol Pro users also have access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.

Premium content for Pro users is available on Moneycontrol app version 4.3 for iOS and version 5.5.0 for Android.

personal-finance
How exit loads harm you
Jul 28, 03:07
Liquid funds are meant to park your surplus cash and where you can withdraw your money in a short-time. Since these schemes can invest in securities that mature upto 91 days, these aren’t supposed to be as liquid as overnight funds. But since large corporations used to withdraw from liquid funds within a day or two, managing liquidity became a problem for those investors who stayed on slightly linger. Hence, last year, SEBI introduced exit loads for liquid funds for withdrawals made up to seven days from investments.
business
Byju's billion dollars during a pandemic
Jul 28, 02:07

Online learning firm Byju's has raised $1 billion in 2020 alone. That's more than all other ed-tech startups combined, and more than what Byju's raised in the last 5 years. Most obviously, Byju's is making the most of the pandemic, which has boosted online learning big time. But as it gets deeper into the India market, the capital is also meant for large acquisitions in the US, where education is much more expensive and buyouts give inorganic growth. This money can also scare away competition, and investors may find it hard to fund a rival to such a well-funded company.

 
personal-finance
Health insurance: 'Top-ups' help?
Jul 16, 11:07
If you already have health insurance and want to increase your cover, you could try buying a new health insurance policy. But that’ll be expensive. Instead, a top-up policy works better. A top-up policy is an add-on to your regular cover. It reimburses your hospital bills only if your costs exceed a certain threshold limit, also called ‘deductible’. Hence, premiums are cheaper (see graphic). While a base policy reimburses your hospital bills up to your health cover, a top-up policy kicks in beyond the deductible amount. Although, having a base policy in place is not a prerequisite for buying a top-up; it can be purchased independently too.