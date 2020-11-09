economy
Agriculture reforms will send middlemen out of system, connect farmers directly to market: PM Modi
Aug 31, 04:08

The agriculture reforms introduced by the government will connect farmers directly to the market and "send middlemen out of the system", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 9.

The prime minister said while launching various projects for his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi via video-conferencing. "The agriculture reforms will give direct benefit to farmers. They will be directly connected to the market and the middleman will be out of the system. The farmers of Purvanchal (eastern Uttar Pradesh) will also be benefitted from this,".

Highlighting various schemes launched by the government, Modi said under the Swamitva scheme, farmers will be issued property cards, which will not only help them get loans, but the "game of grabbing their properties will also end".

He said Varanasi is witnessing all-round development in all sectors and this is giving a new identity to the city.

"The development in Varanasi is not only helping the people of Purvanchal, who now will not have to go to Delhi for their works, but also helping people from other parts of the country," he added.

Starting his address in Bhojpuri with "Har Har Mahadev", the prime minister appreciated the people of Varanasi for their "social unity" in fighting against the coronavirus pandemic.

He hailed the farmers of Purvanchal, saying even during the pandemic, they worked hard in their fields and are witnessing good crops.

(With PTI inputs)
How exit loads harm you
Jul 28, 03:07
Liquid funds are meant to park your surplus cash and where you can withdraw your money in a short-time. Since these schemes can invest in securities that mature upto 91 days, these aren’t supposed to be as liquid as overnight funds. But since large corporations used to withdraw from liquid funds within a day or two, managing liquidity became a problem for those investors who stayed on slightly linger. Hence, last year, SEBI introduced exit loads for liquid funds for withdrawals made up to seven days from investments.
Byju's billion dollars during a pandemic
Jul 28, 02:07

Online learning firm Byju's has raised $1 billion in 2020 alone. That's more than all other ed-tech startups combined, and more than what Byju's raised in the last 5 years. Most obviously, Byju's is making the most of the pandemic, which has boosted online learning big time. But as it gets deeper into the India market, the capital is also meant for large acquisitions in the US, where education is much more expensive and buyouts give inorganic growth. This money can also scare away competition, and investors may find it hard to fund a rival to such a well-funded company.

 
Health insurance: 'Top-ups' help?
Jul 16, 11:07
If you already have health insurance and want to increase your cover, you could try buying a new health insurance policy. But that’ll be expensive. Instead, a top-up policy works better. A top-up policy is an add-on to your regular cover. It reimburses your hospital bills only if your costs exceed a certain threshold limit, also called ‘deductible’. Hence, premiums are cheaper (see graphic). While a base policy reimburses your hospital bills up to your health cover, a top-up policy kicks in beyond the deductible amount. Although, having a base policy in place is not a prerequisite for buying a top-up; it can be purchased independently too.