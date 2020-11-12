Diwali gift: Govt likely to announce stimulus package today

The government will likely announce a financial stimulus package on November 12, sources said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference at 12.30 PM today where she is likely to make the announcement.

Moneycontrol reported on November 11 that the stimulus package would focus on employment generation and incentives for stressed sectors. The stimulus package might be lower than the one announced in May, which was Rs 20 lakh crore.

The government might reintroduce the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojna in an expanded form, Moneycontrol had earlier reported.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)