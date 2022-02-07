Does taxing cryptocurrencies legalise them?

In the Budget 2022-23 speech, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said that all gains from transfer of digital assets, which include cryptocurrencies, will be taxed at 30%. This comes at a time when there exists a vacuum in the legal and regulatory space in India to govern such assets; a draft law is in the works. As of now, the government has said that it will tax the assets like it does gambling wins and other speculative transactions, and has said that trading in them is not illegal. However, the legal validity of such assets as "currency" has been completely ruled out by the Finance Minister.