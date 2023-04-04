Does investing in ESG funds make sense?

Sustainable funds are seeing investor interest with environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues taking centrestage. There are nine ESG-based funds with assets of over Rs 10,000 crore.

There is no standard definition of what qualifies for ESG, and that is one big problem with ESG investing. Also, data shows that ESG investing doesn’t mean better returns over the long term compared to other fund categories. With SEBI focusing on ESG ratings, better disclosures might lead to a more meaningful approach. Experts say that ESG funds don’t need to be a part of a portfolio as long as investors pick quality funds from fund houses with a strong track record.